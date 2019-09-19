#NRC#EconomicRelief#AutoWoes
Vaping devices still available on Amazon, Flipkart despite ban

Updated : September 19, 2019 02:43 PM IST

India banned sale, production, import and advertising of e-cigarettes, dealing a blow to the plans of companies such as Juul Labs and Philip Morris International to sell the products in the country.
India's health ministry said use of e-cigarettes, which come in attractive appearances and multiple flavours, had increased exponentially and acquired epidemic proportions in developed countries, especially among youth and children.
