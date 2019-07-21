#Budget2019#JetAirways#TailorMadeBiz
Motilal Oswal
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Motilal Oswal
Home Retail
Retail

USFDA finds different dietary, medicinal claims on Patanjali's sharbat bottles

Updated : July 21, 2019 03:16 PM IST

The United States and Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) said in its report that the "firm has separate production and packaging areas for exported and domestic products".
If the company is found to be selling a misbranded product in the US, the USFDA can issue a warning letter to stop that product's import altogether.
USFDA finds different dietary, medicinal claims on Patanjali's sharbat bottles
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Original NASA moon-landing videos sell for $1.82 million at auction

Original NASA moon-landing videos sell for $1.82 million at auction

Indices to remain volatile as fund outflows, subdue results persist

Indices to remain volatile as fund outflows, subdue results persist

HDFC Bank Q1 profit grows 21% to Rs 5,568.2 crore, NPAs rise marginally

HDFC Bank Q1 profit grows 21% to Rs 5,568.2 crore, NPAs rise marginally

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV