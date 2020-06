Big markets and bigger metropolises re-opening for business have allowed brands dealing in hygiene products and protective gear the perfect opportunity to capitalise on a demographic heading out of their homes, and back to work.

From air purifiers, to handrail cleansers, face shields and basic masks and hand sanitisers, companies that manufacture and market these products have begun charting out plans for an audience that is slowly but surely making peace with the novel coronavirus.

Maker: Chilli International

Hong-Kong-based Chilli International has launched its Killer 100 Blue Ray disinfection machine and is aggressively marketing its product for use in homes, offices, malls, cars and in every other living space.

"We are targeting a sale of 100,000 units of the disinfection machine over the next three months, even as our sales have begun seeing a daily jump of 10 to 15 percent," says Sufiyan Motiwala, chief executive officer of Chilli International Holding. While the company ran into logistical issues owing to supply chain interruptions during the first two phases of lockdown, it expects to iron out the creases as the nation unlocks. “We are getting over 200 to 300 queries every day,” Motiwala added.

While the disinfection machine is priced at Rs 6,999, Chilli hopes to bring prices down to around Rs 5,500 once logistical bottlenecks are sorted. "We were spending Rs 1,000 apiece on logistics alone given the clampdown on movement," says Motiwala, "Given that we are spending only about Rs 700 apiece now, we can bring the MRP down to Rs 5,500 if logistics costs continue to ease out." The product is marketed online and offline.

Maker: Biosup Healthcare

After seeing a slight dip in sales between April 20 and May 3, Uttar Pradesh-based Biosup Healthcare is looking to capitalise on re-opening metropolises to clock steady revenues of $1 million per month. The company will bank on the sales of three fast-selling healthcare products: hand sanitisers, hand rubs and face masks, to make this happen.

"Our total revenue during the lockdown was around $1.5 million thanks to high sales between March 24 and April 20,” says Himanshu Bindal, founder, Biosup Healthcare, "Sales slowed down since then because customers had already stocked up." With COVID-19 becoming part of a new normal, Biosup is now hoping to maximize sales to its B-to-B and B-to-C verticals.

Part of its strategy is to focus on e-commerce channels as online channels account for business worth $30,000 to $40,000 every day. The second-rung of its strategy is to aggressively market its two top draws — hand sanitisers and face masks. "We are now expecting a cumulative number of $700,000 worth of hand sanitiser and face mask sales every month," says Bindal. The company wants to keep prices competitive and hopes that low price-points could be a major differentiator between its business and bigger brands.

Maker: Vistaprint India

As India gets back to work, face shields have become more crucial now than ever before, especially in areas where social distancing isn’t easily achieved. Proof of that are the now-viral and slightly surreal images of air passengers wearing face shields over their masks as an added precaution while flying.

For one, Vistaprint India that specialises in customisation of its protective gear isn’t complaining. In fact, it’s looking forward to market its face shields and customisable face masks to big clientele in metropolises that are only just re-opening.

"Most customers in medical shops and small business owners find themselves in jobs where they interact with customers a whole lot — especially in business that are just about to open," says Bharath Sastry, chief executive officer of Vistaprint India, "Given that cities that have the most potential for business like Mumbai, Bengaluru and Chennai are opening only now, we’re looking forward to doing more business than before."

Maker: KONE

Admittedly, Finnish elevator and escalator manufacturer KONE, finds itself out of place on this list of small brands looking to do big business during Unlock 1.0. However, in a first, KONE Elevator India is introducing a suite of solutions to make buildings safer places to live and work. Two of its top draws are the company’s newly introduced air-purifier and handrail sanitiser.

"The purifier works on the principle of photo-catalytic oxidation, which is a process developed by NASA to improve the quality of air within spaceships," says Amit Gossain, managing director, KONE Elevator India. The company’s handrail sanitiser uses a specific type of ultraviolet radiation (UV-C) to disinfect the handrails of escalators. “The handrails are usually the first spot users reach to while using an escalator, and a solution to keep them clean was needed,” Gossain added.

While the elevator air-purifier will reduce pollutants, bacteria and viruses, the handrail sanitiser will work on a continuous chemical-free cleaning process, which results in exposure of micro-organisms like bacteria and viruses to ultra-violet radiation.