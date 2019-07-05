Business
Union Budget 2019: Here's what got costlier and what got cheaper
Updated : July 05, 2019 03:40 PM IST
The FM announced an increase in customs duty on gold to record 12.5 percent from the current 10 percent.
The government will charge a special additional excise duty of Rs 2 per litre on petrol and diesel.
It has decided to hike customs duty on mobile phones from 15 to 20 percent.
