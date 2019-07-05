In association with
HPIDFC
#Budget2019#JetAirways#TailorMadeBiz
Motilal Oswal
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Motilal Oswal
Home Retail
Business

Union Budget 2019: Here's what got costlier and what got cheaper

Updated : July 05, 2019 03:40 PM IST

The FM announced an increase in customs duty on gold to record 12.5 percent from the current 10 percent.
The government will charge a special additional excise duty of Rs 2 per litre on petrol and diesel.
It has decided to hike customs duty on mobile phones from 15 to 20 percent.
Union Budget 2019: Here's what got costlier and what got cheaper
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Closing Bell: Budget 2019 fails to cheer market; Sensex ends 395 points lower, Nifty down 1%

Closing Bell: Budget 2019 fails to cheer market; Sensex ends 395 points lower, Nifty down 1%

Budget 2019: PSU Banks gain on allocation of Rs 70,000 crore for recapitalisation; Nifty PSU Bank index up 1%

Budget 2019: PSU Banks gain on allocation of Rs 70,000 crore for recapitalisation; Nifty PSU Bank index up 1%

Budget 2019: Govt to levy 2% TDS for cash withdrawals above Rs 1 crore in a year

Budget 2019: Govt to levy 2% TDS for cash withdrawals above Rs 1 crore in a year

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV