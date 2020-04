FMCG giant Unilever has withdrawn its guidance for 2020 as the coronavirus pandemic hits consumption world-over. The "unknown severity and duration of the pandemic, as well as the containment measures that may be adopted in each country, mean that we cannot reliably assess the impact across our markets and our business," Unilever said in its financial press release.

Underlying sales for the first three months of 2020 were flat. "Underlying sales growth was 0.0 percent with 0.2 percent from volume and negative 0.2 percent from price," said the maker of Lifebuoy and Dove. Growth in developed markets stood at 2.8 percent while emerging markets declined 1.8 percent.

On the demand side, Unilver has seen upswings in sales of hygiene and in-home food products, combined with some household stocking. It has seen near cessation of out-of-home consumption, which is particularly affecting the company's foodservice and ice cream business.

Growth in India, in the first quarter of 2020, was impacted by both the slowing market and the lock-down. Production and shipping were impacted in India owing to the strict nationwide lockdown. For specific categories, the lockdown impacted the hair and skin portfolio in India. Tea declined low-single digit, impacted by India, and out of home channel closures.

"Negative pricing was primarily driven by India following price reductions in the previous quarter," said Unilever.

A hint of this uncertainty was highlighted by Alan Jope, CEO of Unilever, in the company's annual report. "The recent outbreak of Coronavirus (COVID-19) is clearly concerning and we are monitoring developments very closely. There will be an adverse impact on the business although the extent is not yet clear," said Jope. "We are doing all we can to ensure business continuity and our teams are working tirelessly to help mitigate the risks," he said.

In this effort, Unilever has been reviewing all areas of cash generation and usage and re-evaluating all costs. The company will also "continue to invest in our brands and reallocate funds towards the best opportunities."