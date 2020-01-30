Unilever to review global tea business as sales growth slows
Updated : January 30, 2020 02:53 PM IST
The company said the review was triggered by slowing sales of traditional black tea in developed markets as consumers shift towards herbal tea.
Black tea is the dominant part of Unilever's tea business, said finance chief Graeme Pitkethly, selling in 60 countries and generating 3 billion euros ($3.3 billion) in annual sales.
On its long-term outlook the company said it would step up execution and improve brand awareness and availability while also accelerating innovation.
