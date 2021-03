Beauty and personal-care giant Unilever will no longer use the word “normal” on its products or in its advertising, thanks to a study that revealed that it makes most people feel excluded. A spokesperson of the company on Tuesday said that the word would be dropped from over 200 products. She added that the company was looking to achieve this by March 2022.

That’s not all. The company, behind personal care brands such as Dove, Axe, Sunsilk, and Vaseline, among other brands, added that it would not digitally alter the body shape, size or skin colour of models. According to a news release, the London-based company has taken these steps as part of its Positive Beauty initiative. In alignment with the initiative, the company will also focus on the advertisements that will feature underrepresented people. However, it did not further explain who fell under the ambit of the underrepresented.

We’re saying #YesToPositiveBeauty Brands that don’t just do less harm, but also do more good for people and the planet. Saying no to ‘normal’ in ads and on packs across all our beauty brands is just one way we’re taking action.https://t.co/mmHwMSnVJQ — Unilever #StaySafe (@Unilever) March 9, 2021

Explaining that the company was taking active measures to break harmful norms and stereotypes, Sunny Jain, Unilever’s president for beauty and personal care, said, “We know that removing ‘normal’ from our products and packaging will not fix the problem alone, but it is an important step forward.”