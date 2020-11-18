Companies Unilever announces new targets for global foods biz; to double items delivering positive nutrition Updated : November 18, 2020 08:47 PM IST In packaged ice cream, 95 percent of products will contain no more than 22 gram of total sugar and 250 Kcal per serving by 2025. Unilever also announced a global sales target of 1 billion euros from its plant-based meat and dairy alternatives business. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.