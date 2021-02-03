Retail UAE's Lulu Group to invest Rs 8,000 crore in retail, food export operations from Kerala Updated : February 03, 2021 05:29 PM IST "The Kerala government has given top priority to the development of infrastructure like roads, industrial parks and corridors in the state," Ali added. The Lulu chairman exhorted the need for an export promotion council in Kerala, to focus on the state’s fledgling export business. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply