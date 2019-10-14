Business
Two arrested in UP for duping Amazon of crores
Updated : October 14, 2019 03:38 PM IST
The two accused men have been identified as Rohit Soni and Rahul Singh Rathore.
The police have recovered mobile phones along with 29 Sims from the accused.
