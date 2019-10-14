#MonetaryPolicy#CorporateTaxCut#AutoWoes
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Retail
Business

Two arrested in UP for duping Amazon of crores

Updated : October 14, 2019 03:38 PM IST

The two accused men have been identified as Rohit Soni and Rahul Singh Rathore.
The police have recovered mobile phones along with 29 Sims from the accused.
Two arrested in UP for duping Amazon of crores
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

We are breaking the myths around motorsports, says X1 Racing League Co-Founder Abhinandan Balasubramanian

We are breaking the myths around motorsports, says X1 Racing League Co-Founder Abhinandan Balasubramanian

Markets this week: Nifty, Sensex up over 1%; Bharti Airtel top gainer, Yes Bank top loser

Markets this week: Nifty, Sensex up over 1%; Bharti Airtel top gainer, Yes Bank top loser

Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty end higher, up 1% for the week; Infosys, Vedanta rise 4%

Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty end higher, up 1% for the week; Infosys, Vedanta rise 4%

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV