TVS’ tyres business re-brands to 'TVS Eurogrip', to focus on exports and after-sales
Updated : August 20, 2019 07:41 PM IST
TVS Srichakra said in a release, that 19 new tyre products will be launched under the TVS Eurogrip brand.
Under the Eurogrip brand, TVS will also focus on making tyres across segments: from mopeds to 500cc bikes.
