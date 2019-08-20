Moneycontrol Pro#AutoWoes#RakeshJhunjhunwala#IncomeTax
TVS’ tyres business re-brands to 'TVS Eurogrip', to focus on exports and after-sales

Updated : August 20, 2019 07:41 PM IST

TVS Srichakra said in a release, that 19 new tyre products will be launched under the TVS Eurogrip brand.
Under the Eurogrip brand, TVS will also focus on making tyres across segments: from mopeds to 500cc bikes.
