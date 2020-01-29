Traders body CAIT will launch e-commerce stores to take on Amazon and Flipkart

Traders' body CAIT said it has completed a pilot in Madhya Pradesh to create individual e-stores for traders, and will soon launch the same at the national level, helping it to take on big e-commerce companies such as Amazon and Flipkart.

CAIT would be getting traders onboard on a platform in which every registered trader would have his own e-store and site. The platform will also reflect the nearest stores as first preference.

Asserting that Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) is not against e-commerce, its Secretary-General Praveen Khandelwal said the body is against companies that are "flouting FDI Policy of the Government for their own gains".

"We are not against e-commerce and (are) rather of the considered opinion that e-commerce is a rapidly growing future mode of business and have undertaken a task to align the trading community with e-commerce by creating individual e-store of every trader in the country," Khandelwal said.

The platform would have an in-built mechanism to check price distortions and deep discounting. "If there are any abnormal discounts, the system will automatically bring the trader in the red zone where we can ask them how they are giving abnormal discounts. Method of checking price distortion is integrated in the system," Khandelwal told Moneycontrol.

Khandelwal said a pilot of the said project has already been completed in Madhya Pradesh and very soon, it will be launched at national level.

