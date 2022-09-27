Top home decor deals on Amazon, Flipkart and Myntra festive sales

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini The e-commerce giants are offering massive discounts of up to 70 percent — in some cases even 85 percent — on some of the top home decor items.

The last leg of the annual online festive season sale is almost here, with the e-commerce giants ramping up their offers. The Amazon Great Indian Sale and Flipkart Big Billion Days are expected to end on September 30, while the Myntra BFF sale will continue till October 2. Amazon and Flipkart have been known to extend their sales by a few days in the past.

Customers have a chance to bag top home decor items with up to 70 percent discount on these websites.

Here is a look at the top deals from Amazon, Flipkart and Myntra on home decor during the festive sale.

Deals on Amazon

Curtains

Curtains for windows and doors in subtle colours and intricate prints are available at discounts of around 50 percent. Those using SBI cards can avail of additional bank offers and an extra 10 percent discount.

Paintings

You can choose from a selection of eye-catching wall paintings on Amazon at 85 percent discount.

Bedsheets

Bedsheets with varied material and print options are available at discounts of up to 60 percent.

Flower Vases

Vases and artificial flowers can be picked up for a steal at up to 70 percent discount during the Great Indian Festival sale.

Deals on Flipkart

Furnishings

Flipkart is offering up to 80 percent off on home furnishings such as bedsheets, towels, cushions, AC covers, floor mats, fridge covers, organisers and more. Additionally, customers shopping with Flipkart Axis Bank cards and ICICI Bank cards will get an instant 10 percent discount.

Sofa sets and sectionals

Flipkart is offering up to 70 percent discount on sofa sets and sectionals. During the Big Billion Days Sale, customers can get sofa sets starting from Rs 8,790. Those shopping with Flipkart Axis Bank cards and ICICI Bank cards will get an instant 10 percent discount.

Deals on Myntra

Bedroom and living room essentials

The Myntra Big Fashion Festival (BFF sale) is offering a flat 20 percent discount on D'Decor bedsheets and up to 60 percent off on bedsheets from leading brands such as Spaces, Trident and Raymond Home.

Additionally, shoppers making a purchase with Axis Bank and ICICI Bank debit and credit cards get a 10 percent extra discount.

Curtains and cushion covers

Curtains and cushions from brands like Story@home, Cortina, Gulaab Jaipur, House of Pataudi and many more are available at up to 70 percent off during the sale.

Blankets, quilts and carpets

A classy selection of blankets, quilts and carpets from top brands like Bianca, Clasiko, Hammer Home and more are available at discounts of up to 60 percent on MRP at the Myntra BFF sale.

Lights and lamps

Lights and spectacular lamps from brands like Homesake, Fashion Bizz and more are available during the sale starting from just Rs 299.