Titan does a first, launches collection with branding in Tamil

Less than a decade since it launched a limited edition 'Eternal Mumbai' collection, and a year after its Kolkata-themed line of watches, Titan has paid tribute to the state of Tamil Nadu. What's more? The Indian watchmaker's Tamil Nadu Collection, for the first time in Titan's 35-year-long history, has the 'Titan' brand embossed in a regional script â€” in this case, Tamil.

The collection, which Titan says is a "celebration of Tamil Naduâ€™s culture, literature and architecture" comprises seven watches whose designs pay tribute to the state's rich temple heritage, the Tamil language and Tamil Nadu's famous Kanjeevaram silk sarees.

"Incidentally, one of the largest contributors to Titan's business is the state of Tamil Nadu, which stands at 12 percent," said Revathi Kant, chief design officer, Titan, "So, we thought: why not do something for Tamil Nadu?"

The seven watches that make Titan's Tamil Nadu Collection have subtle variations, each of which is an ode to Tamil Nadu's identity. Part of the collection has Tamil numerals on the watchâ€™s dial in place of Hindu-Arabic numerals, while a couple of other timepieces feature designs inspired by ceiling art found in Tamil Nadu's temples. But the designer's personal favourite is also the collectionâ€™s magnum opus, themed on Kanjeevaram silk, whose dial has hand-woven silk on the inset. Incidentally, the timepiece is also the collectionâ€™s most expensive piece priced at nearly Rs 7,000.

"The watches themselves are as simple as can be in terms of the case and the strap. The story, emotion and tradition are on the dial," says Titan's design chief, "We wanted it to be contemporary â€” if you are wearing a pair of jeans and shirt, and want to sport a little bit of Tamil Nadu, your watch has to connect with what you are doing."