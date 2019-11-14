#SCAyodhaVerdict#TelecomWar#YesBank
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Retail
Retail

Titan does a first, launches collection with branding in Tamil

Updated : November 14, 2019 06:06 PM IST

The collection, which Titan says is a "celebration of Tamil Nadu's culture, literature and architecture" comprises seven watches.
The seven watches that make Titan's Tamil Nadu Collection have subtle variations, each of which is an ode to Tamil Nadu's identity.
Titan's Tamil Nadu collection is priced between Rs 4,495 and Rs 6,995 and will be available online and across its showrooms in Tamil Nadu.
Titan does a first, launches collection with branding in Tamil
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Coffee Day shares fall 5% after company delays Q2 results

Coffee Day shares fall 5% after company delays Q2 results

Godrej Industries gains 6% on robust Q2 earnings; Board approves raising Rs 1,500 crore

Godrej Industries gains 6% on robust Q2 earnings; Board approves raising Rs 1,500 crore

This smallcap debt-free company has given 1,000% return in the last 10 years

This smallcap debt-free company has given 1,000% return in the last 10 years

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV