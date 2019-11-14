Retail
Titan does a first, launches collection with branding in Tamil
Updated : November 14, 2019 06:06 PM IST
The collection, which Titan says is a "celebration of Tamil Nadu's culture, literature and architecture" comprises seven watches.
The seven watches that make Titan's Tamil Nadu Collection have subtle variations, each of which is an ode to Tamil Nadu's identity.
Titan's Tamil Nadu collection is priced between Rs 4,495 and Rs 6,995 and will be available online and across its showrooms in Tamil Nadu.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more