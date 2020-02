New York-based American luxury jewelry retailer Tiffany & Co. has opened its first store in India in New Delhi's The Chanakya.

The store, which is spread over 2,600 square feet of retail space, exhibits a full range of Tiffany’s iconic collections — from unique gemstones to superlative diamonds. To enhance the consumers shopping experience, the store also has a private salon for scheduled appointments, it said in a statement.

“Tiffany & Co.’s debut in India represents an important milestone for our iconic brand,” said Tiffany & Co.’s chief executive officer Alessandro Bogliolo. “As a global luxury jeweler with stores in many of the world’s most important cities, Tiffany’s emergence in New Delhi presents a unique opportunity, particularly given India’s growing luxury consumer base and passion for jewelry.”

Central to the store are Tiffany & Co.’s new designs as well as its classic collections including Tiffany T, Tiffany HardWear, Tiffany True as well as Home & Accessories collection, the company said.