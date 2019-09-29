Retail
Tier 2 customers drive flagship Flipkart, Amazon sales; fashion and smartphones top-selling segments
Updated : September 29, 2019 09:04 PM IST
Customers in tier 2 cities and beyond drove majority of the sales for Amazon and Flipkart over the weekend as both platforms registered record openings for their annual festive season sales.
Premium smartphone brands OnePlus, Samsung and Apple recorded sales worth about Rs 750 crores in 36 hours on Amazon.
Flipkart said the number of transacting customers from tier 2 and beyond have doubled over the first day of the Big Billion Days sale last year.
