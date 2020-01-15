Retail
Those not acknowledging climate change are being unreasonable, says Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos
Updated : January 15, 2020 01:18 PM IST
The Amazon founder was speaking at an event organised to connect with small business owners in India.
Bezos said that he expects all polluting industries to "move outside of the Earth" in the long run.
According to Bezos, Amazon will be 100 percent sustainable electricity user by 2030.
