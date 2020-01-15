Those not acknowledging climate change are being unreasonable, says Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos

Acknowledging that climate change is real, Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos on Wednesday said that there was a need for urgent actions on the issue as "there are no other good planets in the solar system" and "we need to take care of this one". Bezos said that those refusing to acknowledge that climate change is real are not being reasonable.

The Amazon founder was speaking at an event organised to connect with small business owners in India. Bezos, who is on a three-day India visit to review and plan Amazon's operations in the country, is likely to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as per sources. However, the meeting has not been finalised yet, they added.

Bezos, who arrived in India on Tuesday, kicked-off the event called ‘Amazon SMBhav’ to address small and medium businesses on Wednesday in Delhi. The two-day event will be attended by Infosys co-founder N R Narayana Murthy, Future Group CEO Kishore Biyani and Piyush Pandey, chief creative officer worldwide and executive chairman of India, Ogilvy.

Talking about climate change during the event, Bezos said that he expects all polluting industries to "move outside of the Earth" in the long run.

He urged small companies to do their bit for climate change. "Big companies doing something for climate change can be a needle changer, which will impact the supply chain as well," added Bezos.