These two etailers garner Rs 19,000 crore in 6 day festive sales

Updated : October 08, 2019 05:57 PM IST

The entire month of October is expected to generate up to $6 billion (Rs 39,000 crore) in online sales, almost shared by Amazon and Flipkart.
Mobile was the category leader, contributing to over 55 percent of GMV in festive days.
Amazon's GMV growth was 22 percent (YoY). However, its volume growth rate was more than 30 percent (YoY).
