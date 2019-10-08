These two etailers garner Rs 19,000 crore in 6 day festive sales
Updated : October 08, 2019 05:57 PM IST
The entire month of October is expected to generate up to $6 billion (Rs 39,000 crore) in online sales, almost shared by Amazon and Flipkart.
Mobile was the category leader, contributing to over 55 percent of GMV in festive days.
Amazon's GMV growth was 22 percent (YoY). However, its volume growth rate was more than 30 percent (YoY).
