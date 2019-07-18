Business
These are the items Indians bought most during Amazon Prime Day 2019
Updated : July 18, 2019 03:51 PM IST
According to the release, members from over 70 percent pin codes of India made a purchase during the event.
The event witnessed over 1,000 new product launches, including OnePlus 7 Mirror Blue, Maggi Fusian, Samsung Galaxy M40 Cocktail Orange etc.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more