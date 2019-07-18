These are the items Indians bought most during Amazon Prime Day 2019

Echo Dot and Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote emerged as the top-selling products during the Amazon Prime Day 2019 event, the Seattle-based retail giant said in a press release.

Amazon stated that an unprecedented amount of sales were witnessed in India during the two-day event that saw the purchase of millions of products and a record number of members streaming video titles and listening to music.

"Prime Day has become the biggest celebration of shopping, savings and entertainment that members, brands and sellers in India look forward to each year… Prime members in India enjoyed shopping the deals and new launches, buying thousands of products from small & medium sellers, artisans, entrepreneurs and innovators and our sellers, Kala Haat artisans and emerging Launchpad startups all saw a sharp increase in sales,” said Amit Agarwal, global senior vice president and country manager, Amazon India.

According to the release, members from over 70 percent pin codes of India made a purchase during the event. Further, the number of customers who signed up for the Prime membership increased two fold after the event was announced when compared to last year. Coming to new members, over 40 percent came from second-tier cities and rural areas.

While overall sales across categories ranging from washing machines in large appliances, smartphones in wireless and apparels saw an increase. The event witnessed over 1,000 new product launches, including OnePlus 7 Mirror Blue, Maggi Fusian, Samsung Galaxy M40 Cocktail Orange etc.