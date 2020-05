The RBI made a slew of announcements on Friday, in the hope to spur consumption. Right atop this list was the move to cut the repo rate by 40 basis points to 4 percent, which in turn adjusted the reverse repo rate to 3.35 percent.

On the face of it, these announcements seem like great initiatives to get homebuyers back into the real estate market, especially at a time when sentiment and consumption are at a historic low. After all, the promise of low-interest rates is a great catalyst to spur home-buying. The resulting lower interest on home loans also widens the eligibility bracket for prospective home-buyers. However, whether or not banks end up cutting your lending rates is a whole other matter.

If banks cut interest rates in line with the repo rate-cut:

The ideal scenario for any semblance of home-buying would one where banks cut rates by 40 basis points, as well. Should this happen, a homebuyer could end up saving over Rs 1.5 lakh on interest paid on a principal of Rs 20 lakh — assuming that present-day interest rates hover between Rs 7 and 7.5 percent per annum.

“It’s not only an amount that makes a world of a difference to a homebuyer but goes on to encourage a buyer to make his home-buying decision now, rather than later,” said Niranjan Hiranandani, President of NAREDCO and MD, Hiranandani Group, “Given that the benefit of falling interest rates will continue, it makes sense that buyers take loans now. This could well initiate demand, and is a huge positive.”

Will developers slash prices as well?

While just how much lending rates will be cut could largely depend on whether or not the State Bank of India decides to cut its lending rate, one of the more tangible indicators of whether home prices will fall is whether developers are willing to keep the momentum going by slashing prices, even marginally. Expecting the industry to do this, however, might be a tough ask.

“Developers today are operating on single-digit margins especially given the rise in the cost of materials like cement and steel, and the spike in payments to construction workers given the shortage in labour,” said Abhishek Kapoor, COO (Residential), Puravankara Limited. “I don’t expect to see big brands cutting prices anytime soon.”

However, Abhishek points out that price-cuts could well occur on a case-by-case basis, especially in micro-markets with excess supply. “Marginal slashing of prices could even occur in premium-luxury projects or for ready-to-move where slashing of prices won’t impact the developer to a significant extent,” he added.

Clearly, price-cuts are dependent on the type of project, its locality, and its stage of completion — or simply whether or not the decision to cut prices will impact a developer’s balance sheets. But even should a few developers decide to slash prices, Hiranandani believes it won’t make too much of a dent on the overall pricing scenario.

“Price is never a matter of individual intent, but one of demand and supply,” he pointed out, “While some individuals may believe that it is better to cut prices to bring about a few crore rupees worth of sales, that decision will never be able to determine the overall pricing situation.” Price-cut or not, the new work-from-home revolution has meant that developers could focus on larger 2BHK or 3BHK products, not necessarily located close to a buyer’s workplace, which is another advantage to the industry.

More fiscal measures required

Given the uncertainty over whether banks will follow through with a 40-basis point cut in lending rates and whether or not developers will also cut prices, there are indications that the RBI’s measures may not exactly be enough to boost home-buying.

“To inject more liquidity in the market, a further rate-cut is expected as the market is unstable and there is a minimal sign of growth,” said Ashok Mohanani, Chairman, EKTA World, and President-Elect, NAREDCO, Maharashtra. On its part, the RBI said the GDP growth for FY21 will venture into negative territory, despite a projected pickup in growth in the second half of the fiscal. Other stakeholders in the fiscal space agree with these views.

“India will need more measures on a continuous basis, on both the fiscal and monetary front, in order to revive the economy from the current phase of negative growth,” said Rajat Rajgarhia, MD and CEO (Institutional Equities, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.