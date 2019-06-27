Tata looks for a new CEO to head Tata Global Beverages, says report

One of India's largest conglomerate Tata Group is looking to appoint a new chief executive officer for its beverages firm Tata Global Beverages (TGBL) and has shortlisted a few candidates to be considered for the post, The Economic Times reported, citing people familiar with the development.

According to the ET sources, the new CEO will be tasked with building a scalable FMCG business in India.

Among those shortlisted are senior Unilever executives Sanjiv Kakkar, JV Raman and Hemant Bakshi and CEO of a leading Indian foods company, said the report, adding that the company looks to ensure the CEO has the right experience to build global brands.

Current CEO Ajoy Misra, whose term expires in March 2020, will hand over the post to the new CEO when the contract ends, added the report.