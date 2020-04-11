  • SENSEX
Tata Consumer, Flipkart join hands to launch distribution solution amid COVID-19 pandemic

Updated : April 11, 2020 01:04 PM IST

Tata Consumer Products distributors will list as marketplace sellers on the Flipkart platform, a joint statement said.
The partnership is already operational in Bengaluru, and the companies plan to expand these facilities in Mumbai and Delhi in the coming week.
The product combinations have been curated keeping in mind specific needs of Indian consumers, while also offering them significant cost benefits.
