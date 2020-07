In its first Annual General Meeting (AGM) after the merger of the Tata Chemicals consumer business with Tata Global Beverages, Tata Consumer Products said that business was impacted in FY19-20 owing to lockdown restrictions.

Logistical challenges, limited availability of workers, restrictions on transport, and movement were some challenges that the company faced in the Indian market.

Things though are not all bleak. "While some of the challenges will persist in the short term, the situation has progressively improved, " said N Chandrasekaran, Chairman, Tata Consumer Products.

Panic buying resulted in a spike in retail and online sales for Indian and international branded businesses. Out of home business, foodservice sales saw a significant impact from lockdown, said the company which clocked a consolidated revenue of Rs 9,600 crore in FY20.

In light of the business challenges and the new normal, Tata Consumer has identified key priorities for FY21. The company plans to continue investment and build its salt, tea, and branded business of Tata Sampann. It is working on scaling up its digital quotient across channels and to unlock synergies in cost and revenue for the business.

During the year, Tata Consumer acquired the branded tea business of Dhunseri Tea and PepsiCo's 50 percent stake in the NourishCo Beverages JV. The company plans to continue evaluating organic and inorganic opportunities.