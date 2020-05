On-demand delivery platforms Swiggy and Zomato started home delivery of alcohol through ‘Wine Shops’ category in Odisha from Tuesday after obtaining necessary approvals from the Odisha government.

Swiggy’s liquor delivery service is available in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela, while Zomato’s service is available in Bhubaneswar from today.

The start-ups will expand their services in major cities in the state in the coming weeks. Swiggy said services will be launched in Cuttack and Berhampur in the next couple of days.

Zomato said it will soon expand to other cities in the state like Rourkela, Balasore, Balangir, Sambalpur, Berhampur and Cuttack. Users can avail service from 9 am to 6 pm as permitted by the state authorities. The app will only feature licensed retailers, who have applied for the service.

The service named Zomato Wine Shops would be available on the home page of the Zomato app and will allow users to select any product from the listed retailers (just like grocery stores) and get it delivered right on their doorsteps.

To place orders on Swiggy, customers need to complete an instant age verification by uploading a picture of their valid government ID, followed by a selfie, which the platform will use for authentication. All orders will carry a unique one-time password (OTP) which needs to be provided by the customer at the time of delivery.

Swiggy has partnered with HyperVerge to enable AI-face recognition for mandatory age verification and user authentication for alcohol deliveries. The integrated solution instantly digitises the customer's ID card, checks if the customer's selfie matches with the picture on the ID card, and then checks for selfie's liveness, i.e. if the customer is really present or if it is a photo of a photo.

This additional layer of safety ensures that delivery of alcohol is in complete compliance with applicable laws and avoids under-age customers from placing the orders.

A Swiggy Spokesperson said, “Over the course of the last two months, Swiggy has stepped up to support the state government and citizens of Odisha by ensuring convenience through home deliveries of food, groceries and essentials. After successfully launching alcohol delivery in Jharkhand, we are expanding our services to Odisha, starting with Bhubaneswar and Rourkela.”

“Cuttack and Berhampur will follow in the next couple of days. Consistent with Swiggy’s approach, we have leveraged technology to automate the customer verification process and solve an important challenge and support the government with enabling safe deliveries.”

Swiggy said it is partnering with authorised retailers across major cities after validating their license and other required documents as outlined by the state government.

Both the delivery partners and retailers were being virtually trained to facilitate smooth processing and fulfilment of orders, it added.

Swiggy started this service in Ranchi last week and has expanded its services in other major cities in Jharkhand including Ramgarh and Deoghar.

Zomato has also built several safety processes and checks ensure safe delivery of alcohol.

Zomato vice-president Rakesh Ranjan said, “We’re happy to be of service to our users in Odisha who can now use Zomato to get alcohol delivered in addition to grocery and food delivery. We are working very closely with excise departments to ensure end-to-end compliance to the safety guidelines and are also introducing consumption and identity verification protocols to promote responsible ordering and consumption.”

“We are thankful to the Odisha government and the liquor retail industry in enabling safe and compliant delivery of alcoholic beverages in Odisha. We look forward to building this partnership together.”

There would be age checks at the time of ordering as well as when the product is delivered, said Zomato.

Users will be required to upload a valid ID proof to be eligible for ordering, which would later be verified by the delivery partner at the time of handing over the order. There would also be product category limits to promote responsible ordering, it added.