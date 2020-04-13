  • SENSEX
Swiggy ties up with top FMCG firms, retailers to deliver essentials in 125 cities

Updated : April 13, 2020 03:53 PM IST

It has partnered with HUL, P&G, Godrej, Dabur, Marico, Vishal Mega Mart, Adani Wilmers and Cipla to supply branded essential products and food items to customers. 
Like other online players, Swiggy is promoting 'no-contact' delivery for prepaid orders. 
Swiggy has also revamped Swiggy Go by launching a hyperlocal delivery service named Genie in 15 cities. Genie will include instant pickup and drop service to send packages across the city or purchase essentials from a particular store.
