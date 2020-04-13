Swiggy ties up with top FMCG firms, retailers to deliver essentials in 125 cities

In a bid to enable faster supplies to consumers, online food delivery platform amid the ongoing coronavirus lockdown, Swiggy has tied up with top FMCG firms as well as city-specific retailers.

It has partnered with HUL, P&G, Godrej, Dabur, Marico, Vishal Mega Mart, Adani Wilmers and Cipla to supply branded essential products and food items to customers.

This delivery of groceries will take place through the grocery section on the Swiggy app. The online food delivery firm has expanded services to over 125 cities to enable doorstep delivery during the COVID-19 crisis. Like other online players, Swiggy is promoting 'no-contact' delivery for prepaid orders.

“While the grocery and essentials category has always been a part of our long-term strategy of delivering hyperlocal convenience, we have enabled faster ramp up for the benefit of our consumers. Extending our hyperlocal delivery offering will unlock a new dimension of convenience and safety for our consumers as well as earnings for our delivery partners during these extraordinary times,” said Vivek Sunder, COO at Swiggy.

Swiggy has also revamped Swiggy Go by launching a hyperlocal delivery service named Genie in 15 cities. Genie will include instant pickup and drop service to send packages across the city or purchase essentials from a particular store.

"However, this service is limited to delivering essentials including over-the-counter medicines to the consumers during the lockdown period," Swiggy said in a press statement.