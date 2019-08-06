Retail
Swiggy looks to deliver food in 10 minutes
Updated : August 06, 2019 12:50 PM IST
Food delivery company Swiggy is looking to bring orders to customers in ten minutes flat, as part of a new strategy to corner a bigger share of a cut-throat market.
Food deliveries in India typically take between 30 minutes and an hour.
