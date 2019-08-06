#VGSiddhartha#IncomeTax#TailorMadeBiz
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Retail
Retail

Swiggy looks to deliver food in 10 minutes

Updated : August 06, 2019 12:50 PM IST

Food delivery company Swiggy is looking to bring orders to customers in ten minutes flat, as part of a new strategy to corner a bigger share of a cut-throat market.
Food deliveries in India typically take between 30 minutes and an hour.
Swiggy looks to deliver food in 10 minutes
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

JSW Energy Q1 earnings: Here's what to expect

JSW Energy Q1 earnings: Here's what to expect

Indiabulls Housing Finance Q1 earnings today: What you should watch out for

Indiabulls Housing Finance Q1 earnings today: What you should watch out for

SRF shares rally 14% on robust June-quarter results

SRF shares rally 14% on robust June-quarter results

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV