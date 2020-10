One month into the cricketing season, food delivery platform Swiggy has recovered around 80-85 percent of pre-COVID order value. Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad are the most active metro cities, while Ahmedabad, Jaipur and Lucknow are the most active tier-2 cities this IPL season.

Overall Swiggy has delivered more than 100 million orders across 200-plus cities since the beginning of the lockdown. The food tech platform has reached 90 percent of their pre-COVID GMV (gross merchandise value) levels with over 70 cities seeing a full recovery to their pre-Covid levels. As the unlock progressed and consumers’ fears around the transmission of COVID through food slowly dissipate, Swiggy has seen a double-digit growth over the past month.

While Indians cheer for their favourite team this IPL, they prefer to celebrate it with their favourite meals -- Chicken Biryani, Paneer Butter Masala and Chicken Fried Rice. On the other hand, snacks and desserts such as ice-creams, samosas and fries have seen a 15-20 percent rise in the past month, according to the online food delivery platform.

Big food delivery markets such as Bengaluru and Chennai are seeing very fast recovery, however, due to a lot of the customer migration from these metros into Tier 2, 3 cities, they have reached their 80 percent GMV levels.

The best performing cities which have exceeded the pre-COVID levels (100-150%) due to the influx of the working population (online delivery regulars) include Kolkata, Kochi, Lucknow, Vizag, Guwahati, and Mysore.

With restaurants opening up, 7,000 new restaurants are being onboarded per month on Swiggy; that’s around 3,000 more than pre-COVID where 6,000 new restaurants are small and medium restaurants compared to 3,500 pre-COVID.

During festivals like Raksha Bandhan, Ganesh Chaturthi and IPL, Swiggy reported massive spikes in orders compared to pre-COVID ordering.

During the ongoing IPL season, tier 2, 3 cities have performed exceptionally well recording a double-digit growth over the first weekend itself. Safety took precedence during the pandemic and there was a 23 percent spike for orders from restaurants that had the “Best Safety Standards’ tag on the platform as compared to others”.

According to Swiggy, families that live together, eat together, the food tech platform has seen a 2X increase in family orders in September compared to March.