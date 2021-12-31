Swiggy clocks over 9,000 orders per minute, Zomato crosses 7,000 orders per minute on New Year's Eve

India's dominant food tech platforms Zomato and Swiggy slugged it out on New Year's Eve, clocking record numbers, as many decided to party indoors and order food online amidst the Omicron scare. For the second year in a row, both platforms saw overwhelming demand online, beating their own previous records.
9049. not the first 4 digits of my number. the current food orders per minute. 🥳 https://t.co/Hy93tNVOnH— Swiggy (@swiggy_in) December 31, 2021
7,100 OPM https://t.co/qj5F69ufxs— Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) December 31, 2021
UPI success rate is drastically down across all UPI apps (40% success rate right now, down from 70%+). Will affect OPM negatively. 🤯— Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) December 31, 2021
in the 30 minutes our team spent on brainstorming for a new tweet idea, 12,930 orders were placed on @SwiggyInstamart!— Swiggy (@swiggy_in) December 31, 2021
On a separate note, 10,000+ COVISELF kits have been delivered by @letsblinkit today. Party safe, everyone.Cc @albinder https://t.co/L32jJd4SMD— Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) December 31, 2021
Planning on getting out of my comfort zone ( my Twitter cave ) too today to share NYE tidbits on Swiggy :D https://t.co/iOPI2yZ5rK pic.twitter.com/1bS2wimSdC— Sriharsha Majety (@harshamjty) December 31, 2021
You will do amazing! Come on, let's do this.— Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) December 31, 2021
On Swiggy’s first NYE in 2014 as a 3-month-old food delivery platform, we did 1 order every 3 minutes. How times have changed. Love India’s hunger for more 💖 https://t.co/Isg1ORqqcO— Sriharsha Majety (@harshamjty) December 31, 2021
Over 1.1L users on the app at the moment ordering food and groceries right now! And this was me in 2015 sharing my referral code to get some new users 😅 https://t.co/BC48jfC3OH— Sriharsha Majety (@harshamjty) December 31, 2021