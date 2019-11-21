Business
Study finds 88% of Indian consumers use mobile phones for buying and paying
Updated : November 21, 2019 05:26 PM IST
Around 22,000 consumers and 4,000 business respondents were examined as part of the study aimed at finding how people shop and sell online.
As per the report, 70 percent of Indian consumer respondents prefer using mobile phones when it comes to online shopping.
The rising priority to mcommerce, the release said, is owing to the increased smartphone penetration and internet access in the country.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more