Study finds 88% of Indian consumers use mobile phones for buying and paying

Updated : November 21, 2019 05:26 PM IST

Around 22,000 consumers and 4,000 business respondents were examined as part of the study aimed at finding how people shop and sell online.
As per the report, 70 percent of Indian consumer respondents prefer using mobile phones when it comes to online shopping.
The rising priority to mcommerce, the release said, is owing to the increased smartphone penetration and internet access in the country.
