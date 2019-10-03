#CorporateTaxCut#MonetaryPolicy#AutoWoes
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Retail
Retail

Struggle far from over for United Spirits as nearest competitor cuts prices

Updated : October 03, 2019 02:37 PM IST

USL's margins have been under pressure due to higher raw material prices.
Due to high government regulations and compliances, it is difficult for companies to take price hikes to offset higher costs. 
Its nearest competitor Pernod Ricard, the maker of Chivas Regal, recently reduced product prices, adding to the already struggling USL's challenges.
Struggle far from over for United Spirits as nearest competitor cuts prices
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

HDFC Bank can move up to Rs 1,280, says market expert Rajat Bose

HDFC Bank can move up to Rs 1,280, says market expert Rajat Bose

Wall Street drops more than 1% on domestic growth worries

Wall Street drops more than 1% on domestic growth worries

Selloff in banks drags Sensex down 1,000 points from day's high; Nifty slips below 11,250

Selloff in banks drags Sensex down 1,000 points from day's high; Nifty slips below 11,250

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV