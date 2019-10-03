Struggle far from over for United Spirits as nearest competitor cuts prices
Updated : October 03, 2019 02:37 PM IST
USL's margins have been under pressure due to higher raw material prices.
Due to high government regulations and compliances, it is difficult for companies to take price hikes to offset higher costs.
Its nearest competitor Pernod Ricard, the maker of Chivas Regal, recently reduced product prices, adding to the already struggling USL's challenges.
