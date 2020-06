The COVID-19 lockdown has enabled e-commerce players in the grocery-delivery space to get noticed. And it's no surprise that brands like BigBasket have Grofers capitalised on the newfound market of customers who prefer isolating themselves while ordering supplies to their doorstep.

While at first glance, the BigBasket and Grofers model works well during a lockdown, smaller companies have added an extra edge to operations to enjoy more success amid the crisis.

Bengaluru-based online grocery shopping platform Store.Se, for instance, has recorded a 20 percent week-on-week growth in sales since it launched operations in March 2020. Mumbai-based tech retail start-up Near.store launched delivery operations at the same time and recorded a five-fold growth in business in just four weeks.

Popular fast food kiosk, Wow Momo launched Wow Momo Essentials at the same time, to deliver groceries and balance out unsustainable F&B operations, and carries out 2,500 orders per day. The one common thread that runs through each of these success stories is quite apparent: These companies have stayed asset-light during the lockdown.

Store.se’s asset-light approach

"Our core differentiator has been our asset-light model since the idea was to give wings to existing retailers," says Store.Se Co-Founder and CEO, Abhinav Pathak, adding, "We have managed to make margins of 1 to 1.2 percent during the lockdown on the back of keeping things simple."

Store.Se has overseen demand and logistics of kirana stores during the lockdown, especially when footfalls at these stores began seeing a sharp decline. "Footfalls at these stores were down by 40 to 50 percent," Pathak adds, "In order to make up for the poor footfalls, these stores began delivering products, and that's where we came in."

Designing a dashboard for retailers to view orders and schedule deliveries was the first innovation that Store.Se came up with. While overseeing the tech, the company itself decided that it won’t do deliveries itself, but rope in partners to get the job done for a small extra charge. This meant it could set aside a decent margin for itself. The company is planning to expand to a hundred Indian cities over the next six months.

Is the asset-light model sustainable?

Its success notwithstanding, there are questions that Store.Se now faces, on whether the model is sustainable in the Unlock phase of the COVID-19 pandemic. For instance, the early stages of the Lockdown saw a 20 percent rise in week-on-week business, while this number contracted to between 5 and 10 percent since the third week of May as lockdown restrictions began easing out. The company, though, has a backup plan.

"We have always been a focused retail tech company,” says Pathak, “If the logistics arm of our business doesn’t scale up as fast as we are expecting, we are in a position to pivot into working on a B-to-B business model where we can design e-commerce solutions for each of these stores and equip them with it, to run their own operations.”

Near.store’s Kirana Outreach

Around the same time as Store.Se, Mumbai-based Near.store also launched operations. The first order of business for Near.store was to sign up as many kirana stores as possible on its platform. The portal signed up 130 stores, with 11 of these already starting operations on the platform. “We should have the remainder come on our platform by the end of this week or early next week,” says Near.store CEO, Ashish Kumar.

Staying asset-light — the company has spent hardly anything on customer acquisition costs — has helped Near.store rake in the profits. Revenues of the company grew five-fold in just four weeks of operations. As is the case with Store.Se, the company has enjoyed considerable success by keeping things simple.

Asset-light formula#1: don’t do deliveries

Consciously staying away from doing deliveries and outsourcing it to third-parties has enabled the company take a lot more of the profit pie for itself. “It was quite tempting to do deliveries ourselves during the lockdown,” Ashish says, “But the fact remains that the margins we make does not allow for these costs. Outsourcing was the only option.”

Staying asset-light meant that Near.store roped in the likes of Shiprocket and LalaMove to run deliveries. “Everyone who does business during the lockdown has the capability to do delivery, but companies overseeing deliveries run a cost of Rs 50 to 60 per order, and end up keeping just Rs 10 or 15 in terms of a margin per order,” says Ashish. “We take anywhere between two to 15 percent cut depending on the merchant we are dealing with, and have remained unit-economics positive,” he adds.