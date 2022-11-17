States asked to on-board maximum products from aggregators, emporia and artisans on GeM portal

G20 delegates visiting India next year will be gifted ODOP (One District One Product) items procured via the GeM (Government e-marketplace) portal. The plan has been envisaged as part of the Union Government's endeavour to showcase India's heritage to the visiting delegates. 26 Indian missions abroad have expressed interest to procure ODOP products for exhibitions, permanent displays and gifting.

States are being encouraged to onboard maximum products from aggregators, emporia and artisans on GeM (Government e-marketplace), for which initial meetings are scheduled to be held in Rajasthan and Karnataka. The Union Government has said that these meetings will serve as a unique opportunity to strengthen livelihood opportunities for India’s artisans and craftspeople and provide them with international visibility.

In ODOP (One District One Product) GeM Bazaar's Review meeting on November 14 chaired by DPIIT's Special Secretary Sumita Dawra, opportunities were discussed for States to strengthen supply chain linkages and increase visibility of their products through the Bazaar.

Expressing its readiness to facilitate projects and handhold states if needed, the ODOP team at Invest India said that it is providing all possible support to states in the on-boarding process.

G20 delegates visiting India next year to be gifted ODOP items procured via GeM portal

G20 delegates visiting India next year will be gifted ODOP (One District One Product) items procured via the GeM (Government e-marketplace) portal. The plan has been envisaged as part of the Union Government's endeavour to showcase India's heritage to the visiting delegates. 26 Indian missions abroad have expressed interest to procure ODOP products for exhibitions, permanent displays and gifting.

While Madhubani painted wood trays, wooden chess boards and Kashmiri saffron are being shipped to Croatia this week, requests for papier mache, bidriware, dokra, marble have been received from Indian missions in Washington DC, Nigeria, Saudi Arabia and the Czech Republic. Indian Missions in Riyadh, Doha, Sydney, Abu Dhabi and Kuwait have sought products to create an ODOP wall for display, and Missions in Cairo and Hanoi have received requests to procure cashews, spices and fruits for exhibitions.

The ODOP team is also in process of shipping 100 footballs, customised with national colours of Argentina and India, to the Indian High Commission in Argentina. The footballs handcrafted by artisans from Jalandhar in Punjab will be gifted to to diplomats for upcoming FIFA World Cup 2022

The full list of Indian High Commissions which sent requests to procure ODOP products are:

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Vienna, Austria

Bangkok, Thailand

Cairo, Egypt

Abu Dhabi, UAE

Kazakhstan

Doha, Qatar

Hanoi, Vietnam

Sydney, Australia

Buenos Aires, Argentina

Abuja, Nigeria

Madrid, Spain

Slovenia

Kuwait

Paris, France

Croatia

Colombo, Sri Lanka

Beirut, Lebanon

Amman, Jordan

Kathmandu, Nepal

New York, USA

DC, USA

Prague, Czech Republic

Brunei

Taiwan