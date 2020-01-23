#Budget2020#JeffBezos#Vistara
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Retail
Retail

Sorry Mumbaikars, the '24x7' plan doesn't apply to pubs and bars. Here's all you need to know

Updated : January 23, 2020 12:17 PM IST

From coming Monday, malls, multiplexes and shops in Mumbai will be allowed to function day and night.
The plan will also include food trucks being opened in a lane each of the Bandra-Kurla Complex and Nariman Point.
The decision to remain open day and night is left to the businesses.
Sorry Mumbaikars, the '24x7' plan doesn't apply to pubs and bars. Here's all you need to know
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

L&T Q3 net profit jumps 15.2% YoY to Rs 2,352.1 crore, misses estimates

L&T Q3 net profit jumps 15.2% YoY to Rs 2,352.1 crore, misses estimates

BSNL targets 1 lakh new broadband customers next fiscal

BSNL targets 1 lakh new broadband customers next fiscal

Piramal Enterprises Rs 3,650-crore rights issue over-subscribed 1.14 times

Piramal Enterprises Rs 3,650-crore rights issue over-subscribed 1.14 times

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV