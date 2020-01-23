Sorry Mumbaikars, the '24x7' plan doesn't apply to pubs and bars. Here's all you need to know

Mumbai, known as the city that never sleeps, will now officially remain open round-the-clock with the Maharashtra Cabinet on Wednesday approving its 'Mumbai 24 hours' policy. The plan will come into effect from January 27.

Tourism Minister and CM Uddhav Thackeray's son Aaditya Thackeray is said to be the prime mover behind the policy.

Noting that London's night economy was five billion pounds, Aaditya Thackeray told reporters after the Cabinet meeting that the government's decision could help generate more revenue and jobs, in addition to the existing five lakh people working in the service sector.

Thackeray added that the policy was being implemented in consultation with the Mumbai Police and BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation.

Here's everything you need to know about the 'Mumbai 24x7' policy:

Places that will remain open 24x7

From coming Monday, malls, multiplexes and shops will be allowed to function day and night. For now, the plan is being implemented as a pilot project.

Under the pilot project or Phase 1, shops, eateries and theatres in malls and mill compounds situated in non-residential areas will be allowed to remain open 24 hours. However, it is not mandatory for establishments to remain open always. The decision to remain open day and night is left to the businesses.

"These complexes which have parking, security, CCTVs, licenced establishments, and are away from residential localities will be permitted the option of 24x7 operations," said Aditya Thackeray. "People can eat food, shop and watch movies even during the night."

"Only those who feel they can do good business can keep their establishments open throughout the night," he added.

Besides the mills and malls in south-central Mumbai, places like Bandra Kurla Complex and several other locations in the city will be included in the pilot project.

As per reports, five prominent malls — Atria in Worli, Growel’s 101 in Kandivli, High Street Phoenix in Lower Parel, Phoenix Marketcity in Kurla and R City in Ghatkopar — have already informed the BMC their intent to remain open 24x7.

Aaditya said that the plan will also include food trucks being opened in a lane each of the Bandra-Kurla Complex and Nariman Point near NCPA.

NOT applicable to pubs and bars

The new policy will not be applicable to establishments that serve liquor and therefore, pubs, bars, etc in the city will be allowed to remain open till only 1.30 am.

Aditya Thackeray said that while taking the decision, the excise rules have not been touched. Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh of the NCP too has clarified that there will be no change in the timings of bars, permit rooms and pubs after the Mumbai 24X7 policy comes into effect.

Security measures

While the opposition expressed concerns over security, saying that it will be an additional burden on the police, Aaditya Thackeray has said that there will be no pressure on the force as the gated communities have their own security arrangements and CCTVs with all the required licences. The minister added that in case they need additional security, they will have to pay for it.

The state government is also planning to come up with stricter rules against the violation of the restrictions. Any violation of rules by the Excise, Food and Drug Administration will lead to the strictest action and may even result in termination of licences.

At BKC and Nariman Point, which will have food trucks, food inspectors will keep a watch and monitor for violation of waste management, decibel limits and law and order. There is a provision of even a lifetime ban.

Thackeray said the policy will, in fact, reduce the burden of the force as earlier their job was also to check if shops and establishments were shut down after a point. "But, now they will be able to focus on law and order only," he said.