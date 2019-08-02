Retail
Soon, you can make cashless checkouts at Future Group retail outlets, says report
Updated : August 02, 2019 08:06 AM IST
According to the report, for this, the company is depending on extensive data and analytics.
Future Group will store consumer data, seeded from its retail touchpoints, for profiling, targeted marketing, and cross-selling, the report said.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more