Shopping from Chinese ecommerce platforms likely to become costlier, says report

Updated : July 25, 2019 12:09 PM IST

The tax department may impose integrated goods and services tax and customs duties that would be levied on the buyers at the payment stage, the report said.
The tax authorities have been seizing consignments ordered from Chinese e-commerce platforms, which were shipping goods ordered by Indians claiming they were gifts, the report added.
