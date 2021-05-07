Shopping Centres Association of India urges states to use malls for vaccination drive

With the third phase of vaccination underway across the country, the Shopping Centres Association of India (SCAI) has urged state governments across the country to utilise shopping centres and malls to carry out the vaccination drive.

Earlier this month, India began its third phase of vaccination for those between the age of 18-44, while continuing vaccination for frontline workers and those above the age of 45.

In a bid to complement state governments in their respective vaccination drives, SCAI, which represents over 1,000 malls in the country, has recommended the use of its infrastructure.

"Malls are social infrastructure with ample safe and hygienic parking space, training rooms, etc. and can be utilised as vaccination camps," it said in a statement.

Starting with Maharashtra in early April, malls in various parts of the country have been shut due to the surge in cases amid the second wave.

Currently, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has conducted ‘Drive Through vaccination’ at the parking lots of two malls - the Seawoods Grand Central and Inorbit Mall in Navi Mumbai for individuals above 45 years of age.

"The drive was carried out at the parking lot of the malls in a systematic and hygienic environment. On Day 1, NMMC successfully conducted the vaccination for 80 individuals at Seawoods Grand Central and over 60 individuals at Inorbit Mall and will continue with its efforts in the city," SCAI said in a statement.

Mumbai's civic body Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) too, is mulling to set up several drive-in vaccination centres after experimenting with one in a multi-storey Kohinoor public parking lot in Dadar West.

SCAI said it has actively reached out to all its members and urged them to offer space in their respective malls to add to the current vaccination camps across the country.

With two vaccines – Covishield and Covaxin – currently available in the country, India has so far vaccinated over 16.49 crore people, with 3.28 crore receiving their second dose as well. This accounts for around 2.2 percent of the population.

Despite associations like SCAI coming forward to offer spaces, several states continue to face an acute shortage of vaccines and are carrying out limited vaccination drives and many also still awaiting their second dose.