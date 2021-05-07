  • SENSEX
Shopping Centres Association of India urges states to use malls for vaccination drive

Updated : May 07, 2021 05:21:08 IST

In a bid to complement state governments in their respective vaccination drives, SCAI has recommended the use of its infrastructure.
"Malls are social infrastructure with ample safe and hygienic parking space, training rooms, etc. and can be utilised as vaccination camps," it said in a statement.
Published : May 07, 2021 05:21 PM IST

