Shoppers Stop sees recovery in footfalls, to open 12-15 stores in 6-9 months Updated : February 26, 2021 03:28 PM IST In the September-December quarter, 6 percent of Shoppers Stop sales came through the digital route, up from less than 2 percent the year ago. Shoppers Stop also launched its white glove service on the app last quarter which would offer customers personal assistance across its product ranges. Nair claims that Shoppers Stop is leaders in offline beauty space and that's a space that they intend to grow going ahead.