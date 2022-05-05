Shampoos and soaps get costlier again as HUL hikes prices by 2-15%

In the latest round of price hikes, FMCG major Hindustan Unilever (HUL) has hiked prices of its personal care products by anywhere between 2-15 percent.

As input costs continue to rise, further exacerbated by the geopolitical crisis, your soaps, shampoos and personal care products continue to get more expensive.

In the latest round of price hikes, FMCG major Hindustan Unilever (HUL) has hiked prices of its personal care products by anywhere between 2-15 percent.

This is the third round of price hikes by the company since January 2022 across laundry and personal care products.

As per distributor sources, HUL hiked the price of the 125 gm Pears soap by 2.38 percent to Rs 86 and that of the multipack by 3.7 percent.

Similarly, Lux soap also has seen a price hike of roughly 9 percent in some multipack variants.

Among soaps, this is the third round of price hikes this year, the first being in January 2022 followed by a 5-6 percent hike in March.

Shampoos have seen a slightly steeper price hike with Sunsilk getting costlier by Rs 8-10 depending on the shampoo variant. The 100ml Clinic Plus Shampoo too has become by Rs 7 or 15 percent from Rs 45 to Rs 52. These hikes have come into effect over the past 1-1.5 months.

The price of Glow & Lovely has been hiked by 6-8 percent across variants and that of Ponds Talcum powder by 5-7 percent across variants.

HUL is yet to respond to CNBC-TV18's queries on price hikes.

During its Q4 earnings call last week, the company did flag inflation as a serious concern, especially the impact it is having on consumption. The company posted a 10 percent increase in sales almost entirely driven by price hikes.

HUL chief Sanjiv Mehta also warned against the risk of the country being entrapped in stagflation.

CFO Ritesh Tiwari also said that the operating environment remains challenging in the near term and that margins will remain impacted in the short term.