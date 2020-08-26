Retail Seller body files anti-competitive case against Amazon India Updated : August 26, 2020 08:14 PM IST The association filed the case with the Competition Commission of India (CCI) on August 10. AIOVA has alleged that Amazon engages in deep discounting, uses third-party seller data for its own private labels, and that it offers preferential treatment to its sellers through its platform fees. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply