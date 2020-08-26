Seller body files anti-competitive case against Amazon India

World's largest online shopping platform Amazon could face more investigations by the competition watchdog in the country, as online seller body All India Online Vendors Association (AIOVA) has filed a case against the ecommerce giant, accusing the company of anti-competitive practices.

The association filed the case with the Competition Commission of India (CCI) on August 10, and as per filings, it has named Amazon Seller Services, Amazon Wholesale India, Amazon Retail India, and two sellers on the platform - Cloudtail and Prione in its complaint.

AIOVA, which represents 2,000 online sellers, has alleged violations by the company under Section 3 of the Competition Act, which deals with anti-competitive behaviour. AIOVA has alleged that Amazon engages in deep discounting, uses third-party seller data for its own private labels, and that it offers preferential treatment to its sellers through its platform fees.

Amazon India in a statement said, "Amazon.in is a pure 3P marketplace. Sellers on Amazon.in have the absolute discretion to decide what products to sell and their prices. Amazon is compliant to all relevant laws of the land and operates the marketplace with high degree of transparency and uniformity."

The company also said its Amazon Wholesale arm operates a B2B marketplace where 3.5 lakh of small and medium offline sellers buy different category of products for resale to customers or for institutional consumption, "Any B2B seller can register and purchase from Amazon distribution."

Interestingly, AIOVA had, two years ago, filed a case with the CCI against Amazon’s rival Flipkart under Section 4 of the Act, alleging that the company was abusing its dominant position. While CCI had dismissed that case, the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) had in March asked CCI to re-investigate the matter against Flipkart.

Separately, both Amazon and Flipkart were also facing an investigation by the CCI on anti-competitive behaviour based on a complaint filed by the Delhi Vyapar Mahasangh. The investigation has been stayed by the Karnataka High Court since February.