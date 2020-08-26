  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Retail
Retail

Seller body files anti-competitive case against Amazon India

Updated : August 26, 2020 08:14 PM IST

The association filed the case with the Competition Commission of India (CCI) on August 10.
AIOVA has alleged that Amazon engages in deep discounting, uses third-party seller data for its own private labels, and that it offers preferential treatment to its sellers through its platform fees.
Seller body files anti-competitive case against Amazon India

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

You May Also Like

Karnataka government looks to restart offline college classes from October 1

Karnataka government looks to restart offline college classes from October 1

Over 1,500 human bones found at Osaka historical grave site

Over 1,500 human bones found at Osaka historical grave site

Reading Q1 earnings: Motilal Oswal picks its largecap and midcap stocks

Reading Q1 earnings: Motilal Oswal picks its largecap and midcap stocks

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement