Business
Samsung mobiles, Dell, iPhone are among India's most consumer-focused brands
Updated : September 26, 2019 06:24 AM IST
Of the top 100 most consumer-focused brands, 56 are of Indian and Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), Tata Motors and Amul (Milk) lead the India list.
LIC slipped one rank to occupy 7th followed by Sony Television at 8th.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more