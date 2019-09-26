Samsung mobiles, Dell, iPhone are among India's most consumer-focused brands

Samsung mobiles, Dell, Apple iPhone, LG and Pond's are the top-five consumer-focused brands in the country, according to a study conducted by TRA.

Of the top 100 most consumer-focused brands, 56 are of Indian and Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), Tata Motors and Amul (Milk) lead the India list. The study, titled 'India's Most Consumer-Focused Brands 2019', measures brands on their increase in buying propensity index over the previous year.

"Samsung in the mobile phone category has pushed the technology limits and set impeccable standards thus creating deeper, stronger and resilient consumer bonds," said N. Chandramouli, chief executive officer, TRA Research.

LIC slipped one rank to occupy 7th followed by Sony Television at 8th. Tata Motors stood at the 9th rank, followed by Amul which is 10th most consumer-focused brand in India and also leads in the milk category, the study showed.

The report lists 500 brands that represent only 7 percent brands out of 10,000 that were able to improve their buying propensity, as measured between October 2017 to March 2019.