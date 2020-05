Bollywood superstar Salman Khan may not have released a film this Eid, but he is all set to make a splash in the FMCG space. The actor announced the launch of the brand FRSH late last night on twitter.

Catering to the personal care and personal hygiene space, FRSH has rolled out its first set of products in the hand sanitiser space. With 72 percent alcohol content, the actor has made available different pack sizes for the hand sanitiser category. The company is offering launch discounts on its website. A 100 ml bottle of FRSH is available at Rs 40 in this launch phase.

"We will soon be rolling out deodorants, body wipes and perfumes at affordable prices," said Salman Khan in a video posted on Twitter.

Interestingly, this product launch has been done in partnership with Scentials World. FRSH is a joint venture with Scentials — a company focusing on celebrity-led beauty brands. Last year, Bollywood actor Lara Dutta launched her skincare brand 'Arias' in partnership with Scentials. Arias has also launched sanitiser spray and hand sanitisers.

This is not Salman Khan's first foray into the retail space. He has launched several products in the clothing, fitness equipment, e-cycle, jewellery space under the brand 'Being Human.'