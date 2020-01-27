Sacked Walmart India executives write to US headquarters, says report

Over 30 executives who were recently fired by Walmart in India have termed their termination unfair in a letter to the US retailer’s headquarters in Bentonville, Arkansas, reported The Economic Times. The executives alleged in the letter that the termination had nothing to do with their performance and against the assurances given by the retail giant, the report said.

“We have written to them individually as well as a group because the company went ahead with the firing process even after an assurance in December that there will not be any layoffs. Some had even threatened to be whistleblowers in recent real estate deals where due process was not followed,” three former executives were quoted as saying in the report. They further added that the company has responded to their mail and a team from Walmart US's compliance and ethics department could visit the country to investigate the matter.

Earlier, the Indian unit of Walmart, the world's largest retailer, laid off about a third of its top executives at its India headquarters in Gurugram.

The company said it "let go" of 56 associates—eight in senior management and 48 in middle and lower management—as part of its review to operate more efficiently. All the sacked employees have been offered enhanced severance benefits and outplacement services, according Walmart India.