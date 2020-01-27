Business
Sacked Walmart India executives write to US headquarters, says report
Updated : January 27, 2020 02:13 PM IST
The Indian unit of Walmart, the world's largest retailer, has laid off about a third of its top executives at its India headquarters in Gurugram.
Walmart is also reportedly planning to reduce the pace of store expansion and focus in expanding its e-commerce business in India.
