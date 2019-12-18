TOP NEWS »

Ruchi Soya resolution completed as Patanjali pays lenders

Updated : December 18, 2019 08:42 PM IST

Patanjali has now transferred both the debt and equity portion in a current account with State Bank of India which will then be transferred to all the lenders in the consortium
The key lenders to Ruchi Soya are set to recover over 45 percent of their dues
While financial creditors have made claims of Rs 9,384 crore against Ruchi Soya, Patanjali has proposed to repay a total of Rs 4053.19 crore
