RIL AGM on August 12: Here's what to expect for Reliance Retail

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) will host its 42nd annual general meeting on August 12. Several key announcements, including the launch of Jio Phone 3, are expected at the event.

Reliance has been the largest retailer in India with a presence of 10,415 retail stores in (+2,829 stores YoY) March 2019 and 22 million. sq. ft. over 6600 cities.

Reliance Retail operates neighbourhood stores, supermarkets, hypermarkets, and wholesale, specialty and online stores. It received over 500 million footfalls during FY 2018-19, a growth of 44 percent Y-o-Y. TheÂ next step in retail growth is expected to be its integration with Jio Eco System .