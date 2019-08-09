Business
RIL AGM on August 12: Here's what to expect for Reliance Retail
Updated : August 09, 2019 07:31 PM IST
Reliance has been the largest retailer in India with a presence of 10,415 retail stores.
Reliance Retail received over 500 million footfalls during FY 2018-19, a growth of 44 percent.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more