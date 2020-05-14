Business ‘Revenge spending’ by the rich could drive luxury recovery Updated : May 14, 2020 07:59 AM IST A luxury rebound in China is fueling hopes of a rapid recovery for high-end brands. Yet analysts say the wealthy are likely spend very differently in the post-pandemic world. Analysts expect consumers to shop more locally, buy accessories such as handbags and forgo travel. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365