Retailers struggle to comply with different state rules

As India begins easing out lockdown regulations in several areas, retail trade is struggling to align itself with the multiplicity of regulations in different states. As per the government notification, the Ministry of Home Affairs has allowed states to open retail stores as per independent guidelines. This means that retailers will now have to operate as per independent state-specific regulations.

As far as operating hours are concerned, states like Maharashtra have allowed shops to be open on an odd-even basis and from 9 am to 5 pm. The regulation allows only five customers in a shop at one time. No product return or exchange will be permitted. There is a restriction on trying on garments in trial rooms too. These regulations are applicable from June 5 after which retail shops will be allowed to resume operations. Shopping malls will still not be allowed to operate in the state. Meanwhile, Delhi has decided to do away with the odd-even scheme for retail stores.

In Tamil Nadu, shops will be allowed to operate with 50 percent of staff and with only 5 customers in the shop at one time. The state has specifically mentioned that no air conditioners will be permitted in retail shops. Rajasthan has also said that 5 customers will be permitted in a shop and 2 customers in small shops. No shopping malls will be allowed to operate in these two states.

States like Karnataka, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Telangana, West Bengal, Haryana, Bihar and Andhra Pradesh have allowed shopping malls to be operational starting June 8. All these states have also allowed only 5 customers at a time in each shop. On operating hours, Uttar Pradesh has allowed shops to operate from 9 am to 9 pm, Punjab has allowed shops to operate from 7 am to 7 pm, Haryana has allowed stores to be open from 9 am to 7 pm and Telangana has said that shops will have to shut by 8 pm.

Interestingly, states like Karnataka and Kerala have prohibited stores from operating air conditioners. In some states like Meghalaya, there is a regulation that shops will be open only twice a week and no footwear will be allowed in shops.