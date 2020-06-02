  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Retail
Retail

Retailers struggle to comply with different state rules

Updated : June 02, 2020 12:39 PM IST

As India begins easing out lockdown regulations in several areas, retail trade is struggling to align itself with the multiplicity of regulations in different states.
As per the government notification, the Ministry of Home Affairs has allowed states to open retail stores as per independent guidelines.
This means that retailers will now have to operate as per independent state-specific regulations.
Retailers struggle to comply with different state rules

You May Also Like

India's gold imports in May fall 99% YoY to 1.4 tonnes

India's gold imports in May fall 99% YoY to 1.4 tonnes

Retailers struggle to comply with different state rules

Retailers struggle to comply with different state rules

BMC-Mpower 1on1 mental health helpline finds 52% callers ‘anxious’ about post-lockdown life

BMC-Mpower 1on1 mental health helpline finds 52% callers ‘anxious’ about post-lockdown life

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement