Retail
Retailers struggle to comply with different state rules
Updated : June 02, 2020 12:39 PM IST
As India begins easing out lockdown regulations in several areas, retail trade is struggling to align itself with the multiplicity of regulations in different states.
As per the government notification, the Ministry of Home Affairs has allowed states to open retail stores as per independent guidelines.
This means that retailers will now have to operate as per independent state-specific regulations.