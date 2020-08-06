  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Retail
Retail

Retailers Association of India welcomes RBI governor's announcement of one-time restructuring of loans

Updated : August 06, 2020 05:32 PM IST

The fortnightly Retail Business Surveys conducted by RAI have highlighted the sales degrowth on a y-o-y comparison estimated at -64 percent in the first half of July 2020.
More than half the retailers surveyed by RAI, however, had not got the moratorium from their banks.
Retailers Association of India welcomes RBI governor's announcement of one-time restructuring of loans

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

You May Also Like

Gold rises Rs 225, silver jumps Rs 1,932

Gold rises Rs 225, silver jumps Rs 1,932

Stock 360: Here's what's driving Tata Consumer's after Q1 performance

Stock 360: Here's what's driving Tata Consumer's after Q1 performance

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty end over 1% higher led by financials, IT stocks; Tata Steel top gainer, surges over 4%

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty end over 1% higher led by financials, IT stocks; Tata Steel top gainer, surges over 4%

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement