Retail Retailers Association of India welcomes RBI governor's announcement of one-time restructuring of loans Updated : August 06, 2020 05:32 PM IST The fortnightly Retail Business Surveys conducted by RAI have highlighted the sales degrowth on a y-o-y comparison estimated at -64 percent in the first half of July 2020. More than half the retailers surveyed by RAI, however, had not got the moratorium from their banks. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply