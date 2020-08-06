Retailers Association of India welcomes RBI governor's announcement of one-time restructuring of loans

The Retailers Association of India (RAI) on Thursday welcomed the move by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to permit a one-time restructuring of loans, amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

Commenting on the RBI governors announcement, Kumar Rajagopalan, chief executive officer, Retailers Association of India (RAI) said, "Permitting loan restructuring will support the retail industry that has witnessed significant disruption over the past few months. The current retail sales have been around 40 percent of last year. Loan restructuring will help retail get back on its feet to fight the economic crisis that has fallen on this sector."

He further added, "We hope the new committee that looks into the one-time restructuring headed by veteran banker KV Kamath will extend a helpful scheme for loan restructuring to the retail industry."

The Indian retail industry has been facing severe financial stress due to the pandemic. Over the past five months, the industry has made many submissions to the central government, state governments and RBI, bringing to light the stressed financial situation of retailers PAN India. The fortnightly Retail Business Surveys conducted by RAI have highlighted the sales degrowth on a y-o-y comparison estimated at -64 percent in the first half of July 2020.

The closure of business during the lockdown resulted in the loss of revenue, which has rendered some retailers unable to pay salaries to their staff. The reluctance of banks, especially private banks, to come to their aid was unfortunate and had hurt not only retailers but the banks themselves.

Banks have made huge investments in the retail sector, and if the sector struggles to get back on its feet, a significant portion of that investment could turn into non-performing assets.

The RBI, in April, had encouraged banks to lend more by cutting the reverse repo rate by 25 basis points, easing bad-loan rules, and granting a three-month moratorium for payment EMIs due between the 1st of March and the 31st of May 2020.

More than half the retailers surveyed by RAI, however, had not got the moratorium from their banks. Furthermore, while 54 percent of the respondents asked their respective banks for additional working capital limit (COVID-19 limit), only 15 percent got it. PSU banks rejected around 28 percent of all loan requests, while private banks sanctioned less than 10 percent.

The Indian retail industry employs about 46 million people, which sustains the livelihood of 250 million Indians. Food and essentials contribute to around 50 percent of the total, non-essentials contribute to the other 50 percent.