Retailers Association of India writes to FM Nirmala Sitharaman to extend ECLGS benefits to industry Updated : April 28, 2021 05:54:53 IST The association wants the Reserve Bank of India to announce a moratorium on principal and interest of all loans for up to six months. RAI's final submission to finance ministry is the reduction of interest burden by reducing interest rates on all loans to the retail industry to an effective rate of 6%. Published : April 28, 2021 05:54 PM IST