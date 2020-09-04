  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Retail
Retail

Retail segment growth propelled by essential commodities; average bill value surges 1.5 times post unlock

Updated : September 04, 2020 04:31 PM IST

Food and grocery, followed by apparel, FMCD and electronics, furniture and home furnishings and QSR will see a V-shaped recovery within the next 2-3 quarters.
Other segments like beauty, wellness and personal care and home essentials may take 4-6 quarters to recover fully.
Retail segment growth propelled by essential commodities; average bill value surges 1.5 times post unlock

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

You May Also Like

Retail segment growth propelled by essential commodities; average bill value surges 1.5 times post unlock

Retail segment growth propelled by essential commodities; average bill value surges 1.5 times post unlock

About Rs 1.5 lakh crore could slip from the rated universe of debt, says CRISIL’s Subodh Rai

About Rs 1.5 lakh crore could slip from the rated universe of debt, says CRISIL’s Subodh Rai

Oil Falls 1% on lacklustre demand, set for biggest weekly drop since June

Oil Falls 1% on lacklustre demand, set for biggest weekly drop since June

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement