Retail sales in India recover in July to 72% of pre-pandemic levels

Retail sales in India are seeing a recovery with July 2021 sales coming in at 72 percent of the pre-pandemic levels of July 2019. This marks a sequential recovery as well as against recovery of 50 percent in June 2021, Retailers Association of India (RAI) said in its Retail Business Survey for the month.

Within retail, quick-service restaurants (QSR) have seen the sharpest recovery to 97 percent of pre-pandemic levels, while consumer durables have recovered to 72 percent and apparel to 63 percent over July 2019. The recovery of apparel and consumer durable sales come on the back of easing of restrictions in most states both in terms of standalone shops and reopening of malls. Sales of sports goods are yet to recover owing to reduced outdoor activity, and are down 61 percent in July 2021. Beauty & wellness, which also includes salons are also still down 50 percent. This also comes on the back of salons still seeing curbs in various areas.

Geographically, retail businesses in the South of India have indicated a very sharp comeback in July 2021 with sales at 82 percent of the pre-pandemic levels, as against 50% sales in June 2021. This could be attributed to restrictions being lifted in various southern states, especially the likes of Telangana, which fully lifted lockdown curbs towards the end of June.

The west, however, continues to lag due to restrictions in Maharashtra. Retail sales in the west are only at 57 percent of pre-pandemic levels, meaning they declined by 43 percent in July 2021 over July 2019. Malls in the state of Maharashtra were shut through July, with the state only easing curbs for standalone stores, by extending their timings till 4pm on weekdays. Currently, malls have been allowed to open, but only for fully vaccinated customers. Employees and staff working in malls too, will have to be fully vaccinated and with a gap of 14 days since the second dose.

Malls have raised concerns over these rules, saying this would mean most malls won’t be able to open. Kumar Rajagopalan, CEO of RAI has said that currently only 5 percent of mall employees are fully vaccinated, while 95 percent of them have been vaccinated with at least one dose. With the latest break the chain order on Monday reiterating that customers and employees of malls will have to be fully vaccinated, Rajagopalan says that most malls that opened on August 15 may have to shut down again as they cannot operate without staff. Despite opening on Sunday, malls in the state saw meagre footfalls of only around 10 percent of normal levels.

Meanwhile, retailers across the country are now pinning their hopes on the festive season to see the return of normalcy in terms of sales. However, this too, Rajagopalan says depends on easing restrictions on modern retail. “There is a possibility of significant sales recovery for retail businesses as the festive season approaches, provided restrictions on modern retail are relaxed across the country allowing smooth operations and return to normalcy,” he added.